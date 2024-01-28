ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.40

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.50 ($0.02), with a volume of 9467466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).
The stock has a market capitalization of £6.31 million, a PE ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.90.
ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity and inflammation, and anti-infectives. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.
