Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Position Lowered by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 26,850.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 70.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 936.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Price Performance

NYSE NGVT opened at $45.90 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $90.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.28 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 22.18%. Ingevity’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NGVT

Ingevity Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.