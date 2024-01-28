Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Inhibrx were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INBX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 2.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 5.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

INBX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Shares of INBX opened at $37.60 on Friday. Inhibrx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 10.16 and a current ratio of 10.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.15.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.09). Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 42,880.00% and a negative return on equity of 424.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

