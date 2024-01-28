Insider Buying: CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC) Major Shareholder Acquires 243,356 Shares of Stock

CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sanderling Venture Partners Vi purchased 243,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $900,417.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 946,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,502,952.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CalciMedica Stock Performance

Shares of CALC stock opened at $5.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19. CalciMedica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $8.59.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.32. On average, research analysts forecast that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CalciMedica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALC. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CalciMedica in the second quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of CalciMedica during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CalciMedica during the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CalciMedica

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

