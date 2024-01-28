Insider Buying: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Purchases C$48,570.60 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) Director John Charles Mcconnell bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$48,570.60.
Shares of VIT opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. Victoria Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$5.55 and a twelve month high of C$9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.30.
