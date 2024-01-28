Insider Buying: Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT) Director Purchases C$48,570.60 in Stock

Victoria Gold Corp (CVE:VIT – Get Free Report) Director John Charles Mcconnell bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$48,570.60.

Victoria Gold Price Performance

Shares of VIT opened at C$8.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$474.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.34. Victoria Gold Corp has a twelve month low of C$5.55 and a twelve month high of C$9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.30.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

