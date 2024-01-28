Insider Selling: Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) SVP Sells 730 Shares of Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $40,055.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,294.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $53.45 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $393.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $49.00 to $46.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

