Insider Selling: Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) SVP Sells $87,500.00 in Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,614,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Huw Owen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $868,113.52.

On Thursday, December 21st, Huw Owen sold 3,211 shares of Couchbase stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $72,215.39.

Couchbase Stock Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ BASE opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.98 and a 12-month high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BASE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Couchbase by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,359,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after buying an additional 97,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 16.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,419,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,278,000 after purchasing an additional 333,433 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,354,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,222,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 25.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 24.3% during the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,304,000 after purchasing an additional 276,019 shares during the period. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

