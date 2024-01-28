Insider Selling: Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Major Shareholder Sells $3,213,375.00 in Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $3,213,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,402,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,857,882.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Disc Medicine Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $64.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $69.00.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,308,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,469,000 after purchasing an additional 145,781 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Disc Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,982,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,685 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 651,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,919,000 after purchasing an additional 480,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 2,041.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 502,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 479,082 shares during the last quarter.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

