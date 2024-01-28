Insider Selling: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Insider Sells $128,375.00 in Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) insider Dario A. Paggiarino sold 5,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $128,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,625. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EYPT opened at $26.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.82. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $27.09.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EYPT. StockNews.com began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

Get Our Latest Report on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYPT. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $820,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.