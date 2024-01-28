Insider Selling: Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Director Sells $37,100.00 in Stock

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $37,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,223.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $18.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $926.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $45.55.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.5% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

