Insider Selling: Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD) Director Sells C$110,000.00 in Stock

Snowline Gold Corp. (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) Director Axel Gunther Ruediger Roehlig sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.50, for a total value of C$110,000.00.
Snowline Gold Price Performance
SGD stock opened at C$5.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$754.20 million, a P/E ratio of -34.73 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.92. Snowline Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.40.
Snowline Gold (CVE:SGD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.65 million for the quarter.
About Snowline Gold
Snowline Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Einarson and Rogue projects covering an area of approximately 137,000 hectares located in the Selwyn Basin, Canada. The company was formerly known as Skyledger Tech Corp. and changed its name to Snowline Gold Corp.
