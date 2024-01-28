Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 8.36% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.19.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. Intel has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

