Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the chip maker’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

Get Intel alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $43.65 on Friday. Intel has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average is $39.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a PE ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Intel by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.