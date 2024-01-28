Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Raised to $39.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INTC. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

