iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI) Trading 0.9% Higher

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RXI – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $155.00 and last traded at $154.74. 1,472 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 20,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.40.

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.10. The company has a market cap of $348.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2,828.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $275,000.

About iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF

iShares Global Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

