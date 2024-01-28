iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $28.20

iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.20 and last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 14493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market cap of $981.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Equity Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

