iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Share Price Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.93

Shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.93 and traded as high as $23.87. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF shares last traded at $23.78, with a volume of 246,502 shares.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. The stock has a market cap of $394.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Get iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 287.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 23.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.