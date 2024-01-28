James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Position Reduced by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) by 39.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,437 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.10% of James River Group worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in James River Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in James River Group by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after buying an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded James River Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on James River Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded James River Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

JRVR opened at $9.41 on Friday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $354.19 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). James River Group had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $233.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.74%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

