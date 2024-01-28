Jay C. Hoag Sells 47,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Netflix Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $570.42 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

