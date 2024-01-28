Jay C. Hoag Sells 47,000 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NFLX stock opened at $570.42 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The stock has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.50.
Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.33.
Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.
