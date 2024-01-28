JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €18.24 ($19.83) and last traded at €18.00 ($19.57). Approximately 83,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.90 ($19.46).
JCDecaux Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is €17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.81.
About JCDecaux
JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JCDecaux
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.