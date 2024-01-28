JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Free Report) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €18.24 ($19.83) and last traded at €18.00 ($19.57). Approximately 83,653 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.90 ($19.46).

JCDecaux Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is €17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €16.81.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

