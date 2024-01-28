Jet2 (LON:JET2) Trading 0.9% Higher

Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,343 ($17.06) and last traded at GBX 1,336 ($16.98). 444,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 334,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,324 ($16.82).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($23.51) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Jet2’s dividend payout ratio is currently 655.74%.
Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.
