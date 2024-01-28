JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.38 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of JBLU opened at $5.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.80. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 20.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 423,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 174,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 169,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $7.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.96.

About JetBlue Airways

(Get Free Report)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

