JOFF Fintech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:JOFFU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 17,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06.

Institutional Trading of JOFF Fintech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:JOFFU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

