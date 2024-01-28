Johnson Controls International (JCI) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Johnson Controls International to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.6 %

JCI stock opened at $56.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.24. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 103,892 shares of company stock valued at $5,435,042 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Cartenna Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $14,753,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $390,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,859,000 after acquiring an additional 116,725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 253,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 789,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,759,000 after buying an additional 93,754 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on JCI. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Vertical Research cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.09.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

