Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kaman were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 5.0% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the second quarter worth about $635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Price Performance

NYSE KAMN opened at $45.00 on Friday. Kaman Co. has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53.

Kaman Announces Dividend

Kaman ( NYSE:KAMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 3.36% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $183.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -46.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KAMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

Kaman Profile

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

