Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $127.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Blackstone stock opened at $124.57 on Friday. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.91. The company has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,984 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,487 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

