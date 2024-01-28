Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Price Target to $22.00

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HFWA. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $20.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.26. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $29.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 254,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,084,000 after purchasing an additional 113,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Heritage Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 45,332 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 12.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,918,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,021,000 after purchasing an additional 211,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 151,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

