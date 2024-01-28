Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Target Price to $12.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VLY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

NASDAQ VLY opened at $10.34 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.16.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $449.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 100,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,235 shares in the company, valued at $5,108,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,831,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,339 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,427,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,856,000 after buying an additional 356,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,346,000 after buying an additional 3,008,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,767,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,702,000 after buying an additional 149,491 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,703,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after buying an additional 1,941,743 shares during the period. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

