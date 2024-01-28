Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, October 16th.

TSE KEL opened at C$5.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.98. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$4.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.16.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$116.95 million for the quarter. Kelt Exploration had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kelt Exploration will post 0.6098361 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil Graham Sinclair sold 35,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.76, for a total value of C$166,600.00. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in west central Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to third party marketing companies.

