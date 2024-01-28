Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) & Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Head-To-Head Survey

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Territorial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Territorial Bancorp pays out 21.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp pays out 1,000.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Territorial Bancorp $49.53 million 1.97 $16.16 million $0.92 12.04 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp $13.06 million 2.47 $930,000.00 $0.04 99.90

Analyst Recommendations

Territorial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp. Territorial Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Territorial Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Territorial Bancorp 1 1 0 0 1.50 Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Territorial Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.77%. Given Territorial Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Territorial Bancorp is more favorable than Kentucky First Federal Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.1% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Territorial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Territorial Bancorp has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Territorial Bancorp and Kentucky First Federal Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Territorial Bancorp 11.52% 3.22% 0.37% Kentucky First Federal Bancorp 2.77% 0.76% 0.11%

Summary

Territorial Bancorp beats Kentucky First Federal Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; consumer loans; and multi-family mortgage, commercial business, construction, commercial real estate, and other nonresidential real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and investment securities. In addition, the company is involved in the insurance agency activities. Further, it provides various non-deposit investments, which comprise annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc. that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. It accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential mortgage loans; construction loans; mortgage loans secured by multi-family property; nonresidential loans that are secured by commercial office buildings, churches, and properties used for other purposes; commercial non-mortgage loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, loans secured by savings deposits, automobile loans, and unsecured or personal loans. It also invests in mortgage-backed securities. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Hazard, Kentucky. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp is a subsidiary of First Federal MHC.

