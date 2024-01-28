Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Lowered to $123.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $130.14.

NYSE KMB opened at $121.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 284.06%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

