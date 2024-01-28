KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $82.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on KKR. Wolfe Research began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.53.

NYSE:KKR opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $86.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.28. The company has a market cap of $76.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.60.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

