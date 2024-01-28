Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KTB

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $60.51 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $37.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.15.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.