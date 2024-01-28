Kontrol Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Trading 14.3% Higher

Shares of Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Free Report) traded up 14.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 9,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 16,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Kontrol Technologies Trading Up 14.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides energy compliance and consulting services. in Canada and the United States. It offers turn-key solutions to building owners and asset managers in the commercial, industrial, and multi-residential sector, which include software to analyze the management of heating, cooling, and ventilation systems; design and engineering of improvements and/or retrofits; ongoing mission critical services; and installation of heating, ventilation, cooling, and business automation systems to its customers.

