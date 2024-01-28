Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.11. 56,827 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 80,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRON. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $9.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.81.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger purchased 1,370,688 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $1,096,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,237.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 97,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.08 per share, with a total value of $105,769.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,540,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,918.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 1,370,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,096,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,744,237.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,450 shares of company stock worth $71,079 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 148.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 54.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial; and Lanraplenib, a next-generation SYK inhibitor to treat the patients with relapsed/refractory FLT3-mutated acute myeloid leukemia.

