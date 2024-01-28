Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.49

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.49 and traded as high as $18.24. Lakeland Industries shares last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 8,260 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $132.55 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.49.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAKE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 511.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 28.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.