Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.40 and last traded at $97.40. Approximately 1,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13,446% from the average daily volume of 11 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Legrand had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Legrand SA will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

