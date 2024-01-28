Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.75, but opened at $15.27. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 3,439,080 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Levi Strauss & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,423,553 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 95,797 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $24,325,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 266,612 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.