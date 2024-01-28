LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 9%

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) dropped 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.91. Approximately 695,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 765,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $3.86 to $2.12 in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

LexinFintech Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a market cap of $310.81 million, a P/E ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $480.94 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 14.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LexinFintech

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in LexinFintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 697.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,308 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 745,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 320,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 159,234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

