Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $37.23 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 104452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.
Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,802,896 shares of company stock worth $55,270,571.
Liberty Live Group Stock Up 2.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88.
About Liberty Live Group
Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
