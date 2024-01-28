Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Sets New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $37.23 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 104452 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.20.

Specifically, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.96 per share, for a total transaction of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Live Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 650,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 47,118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,801,205.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,802,896 shares of company stock worth $55,270,571.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Liberty Live Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.