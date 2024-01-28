Liberty Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Shares Up 0.3%

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 7,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 73,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMACU. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $657,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 412.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 131,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 105,778 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

