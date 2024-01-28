Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,142 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after buying an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LGND opened at $76.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.43 and a beta of 0.93. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $49.24 and a 52-week high of $85.70.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGND. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

