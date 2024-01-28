Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Increased to C$25.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lightspeed Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.33.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at C$25.25 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of C$16.94 and a 12-month high of C$28.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.75.

In other news, Senior Officer Ryan Tabone sold 1,436 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.73, for a total value of C$26,896.28. In related news, Senior Officer Ryan Tabone sold 1,436 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.73, for a total value of C$26,896.28. Also, Director Jean Paul Chauvet sold 11,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.15, for a total value of C$276,276.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,247 shares of company stock worth $604,182. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

