Littelfuse (LFUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 30th. Analysts expect Littelfuse to post earnings of $2.21 per share for the quarter. Littelfuse has set its Q4 guidance at $1.90-2.10 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.36. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $607.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.80 million. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Littelfuse Price Performance

LFUS stock opened at $234.60 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $309.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total value of $426,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $330,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

