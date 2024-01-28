Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $73.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $65.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $79.56.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Derek Nelson Doyle sold 1,500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $87,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,873 shares of company stock worth $581,966. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 36.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 497 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,753 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 7.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.