LSV Asset Management Buys 57,593 Shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,593 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.22% of SP Plus worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of SP Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, October 20th.

SP Plus Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SP opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.25. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.69.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $228.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 1.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

Further Reading

