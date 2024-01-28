LSV Asset Management Has $10.18 Million Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.20% of DT Midstream worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 1.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in DT Midstream by 48.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $54.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.72. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.76 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 37.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.88%.

DTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays raised their target price on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

