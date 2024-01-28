LSV Asset Management Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,905 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.82% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $5,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of AMRK opened at $26.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $626.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $42.11.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 15.12%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

