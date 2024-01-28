LSV Asset Management Has $6.32 Million Position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,918 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.44% of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 801.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 56.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 340.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ARI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,178.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Price Performance

ARI opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 38.78 and a current ratio of 38.78. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.58 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -195.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.91%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is -2,333.33%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.