LSV Asset Management Has $7.88 Million Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,854,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.64% of City Office REIT worth $7,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 6,132.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 36,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 108,495 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

City Office REIT Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE CIO opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.16, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.88. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $3.45 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.70 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02.

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT is an internally-managed real estate company focused on acquiring, owning and operating high-quality office properties located predominantly in Sun Belt markets. City Office currently owns or has a controlling interest in 5.7 million square feet of office properties. The Company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

